Partial closure of A259 set to continue, council confirm

Brighton and Hove City Council have confirmed that the partial closure of Brighton seafront will continue due to ‘safety risk’.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove City council said: “The council is meeting regularly with the contractors and is confident in the progress made that Sunday’s Half Marathon can take place on its originally planned route.

“The council has also been reviewing Britannia Hotels’ and their contractors’ plans for reopening the A259 outside the hotel next week and concluded that given the position of the pedestrian island on the road outside the hotel, there is insufficient space to install a contraflow which would allow traffic in both directions.

Brighton and Hove City Council have confirmed that work has started on making the area around the Royal Albion Hotel safe following the closure of the A259. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“Instead, from Monday, the two lanes on the south side of the road will be reopened to westbound traffic only. Eastbound traffic will continue to be diverted.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport, Parking and Public Realm said: “I’m pleased work has progressed enough so we can safety open the road to be used for the Brighton Half Marathon. It’s a brilliant event for the city and I want to thank the organisers for their cooperation and understanding over the last week.

“Following the half marathon, the road will be reopened to westbound traffic.

“I know this ongoing inconvenience is frustrating for residents and businesses, but until the urgent demolition work has been carried out to make the structure safe we can’t open more of the road.

“We are continuing to push Britannia Hotels and their contractors to get both carriageways reopened as quickly as possible.

“We’ve been working closely with them and Historic England and the Health & Safety Executive to ensure public safety throughout.

“I want to thank residents, businesses and visitors for their understanding and patience as we work to restore access and get movement in the city centre back to normal.”