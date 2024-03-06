Passenger taken ill on train between Chichester and Havant
National Rail said the incident is affecting services between both stations, with delays and cancellations possible.
A spokesperson said: “A passenger has been taken ill on a train between Chichester and Havant, blocking some lines. Trains running between these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 7pm.
“The line between Chichester and Havant is blocked until further notice.
“Services towards Portsmouth and Southampton will be either diverted into Bognor Regis, held at a station until the incident is over, or cancelled. Please check station screens and planners for the latest information for your train.
"You can use your ticket, at no extra cost, on the following: Stagecoach Buses 700 for Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant, Portsmouth 500 for Chichester, Barnham, and Littlehampton, South Western Railway between London Waterloo and Southampton, and between Portsmouth and Southampton Central.
“Staff are working with the emergency services to make sure the person is provided with medical attention as quickly as possible, and then then the line will reopen.
“When a passenger illness is first reported, staff will assess the situation. Often, the emergency services will advise staff to leave the passenger on the train until they can attend. This means a queue of trains can build up, which may include your service. Once it is safe to do so, the ill passenger will be assisted from the train.”