Passengers face cancellations and 'significant delays' as French air traffic control staff prepare for strike

The Syndicat National des Contrôleurs du Trafic Aérien [SNCTA] - France’s main union for traffic controllers - has called the strike over pay and working conditions.

The strike, which will take place from 6am on Friday and will continue until 6am on Saturday, could also disrupt flights travelling through French airspace.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GDAC, France’s civil aviation authority, has asked airlines to cut air traffic over the country to 50 per cent during the industrial action.

Passengers flying to and from France on Friday [September 16] will be hit by cancellations and ‘significant delays' due to an air traffic control staff walk out. Picture by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

Air France has cancelled 55 per cent of its short-haul flights and ten per cent of its long-haul flights on Friday, while airlines like easyJet are bracing for disruption.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “Like all airlines operating to/from French airports easyJet expects some disruptions to its flying program and has been requested by the French CAA to proceed to cancellations."

A GDAC spokesperson added: “Flight cancellations and significant delays are to be expected.

“If you can postpone your trip, do so, and contact your airline.”

EasyJet and Air France have said they will contact every passenger individually if their flights are affected by the strike.

The SNCTA said rising inflation and a future staff shortage were the primary reasons for the walk out.

A second strike is planned between Wednesday, September 28 and Friday, September 30 if a resolution cannot be reached.

An SNCTA spokesperson said: “Between 2029 and 2035, one third of the [air traffic control] workforce is retiring. It is imperative that we anticipate and plan recruitment.