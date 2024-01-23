Passengers in Sussex and Surrey urged to check their journeys ahead of national strike action by ASLEF

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is due to national industrial action by the ASLEF union.

There will be limited shuttle services on Tuesday, January 30 on the following routes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

– A limited, non-stop, shuttle service between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.

Passengers are being urged to check before they travel ahead of national strike action by the ASLEF union. Picture contributed

– A limited shuttle service calling at Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and St Pancras.

– A limited, non-stop, shuttle service between London King’s Cross and Cambridge.

– These trains will not stop at any other stations.

The shuttle services have been put in place to support customers who are travelling to airports and have no alternative option than to get the train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers should leave plenty of time for their journey if using a train is essential as the limited services are expected to be busy.

In addition to strike action on 30 January, a nationwide overtime ban by ASLEF will be in place from Monday, January 29 until Tuesday, February 6 inclusive, which means there will be an amended timetable in place with fewer services overall.

These timetables have been designed to help passengers plan for their day, providing greater certainty of train times with fewer short-notice alterations.

Jenny Saunders, GTR’s customer services director, said: “We’re very sorry about the impact this industrial action will have on our customers. With no trains on the majority of our network on Tuesday, January 30, we’re asking people to plan ahead and use alternative travel options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst there will be trains running on either side of the strike day, the nationwide overtime ban means we are only able to run an amended timetable with fewer trains.

“With other train operators affected on different days, we’re asking customers to check their entire journey each day from Monday, January 29 until Tuesday, February 6.”

Services, including the Gatwick Express, will be running on Saturday 3 and Sunday, February 4, but planned engineering works will affect certain routes.