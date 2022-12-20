A spokesperson at the petrol station confirmed that there is no water on site due to the ongoing supply issues with South East Water.
South East Water said on Monday (December 19) that the company had seen ‘a dramatic increase in the number of bursts and leaks across our supply area’ after the recent freezing. This has left several areas in Sussex without water, including West Hoathly, Sharpthorne, Selsfield, Crawley, Hartfield and Black Hill, Crowborough, Handcross, Ardingly, Highbrook and Pease Pottage.
The Moto (Pease Pottage) spokesperson said: “There’s no problem with the petrol. It’s just because of the water. We are waiting for a tank to be filled up with water so hopefully we’ll be open soon.”
