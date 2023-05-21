A pedestrian was seriously injured following a road collision in Chichester this morning (Sunday, May 21), police said.

The incident happened in Portfield Way at around 11.10am.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, from the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, has put out an appeal for witnesses.

He said: “Police and ambulance attended and a pedestrian was taken to St Richards Hospital with serious injuries. Next of kin have been informed. The road was closed for around 90 minutes whilst we dealt with the incident, gathered evidence and recovered the vehicle involved.



