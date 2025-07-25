People's Assembly on transport in Worthing results in many ideas to be put to the councils
Transition Town Worthing and CREW (Climate Resilience Centre Worthing) organised the event at AudioActive in Worthing on July 22.
The aim was to promote more active travel and public transport, and to bring people's ideas to the attention of the local authorities, which in turn would help them become carbon neutral.
Pedestrian rights campaigner Carole Sharpe spoke on safer walking and uncluttered pathways, including concerns about motorised traffic on pavements, rural roads without pavements, shops and shopping malls, as well as thoughts on educating young people about street etiquette.
Cyclist Kathy Kohl spoke about the barriers to cycling safely, why safe cycle lanes need to be wide enough to accommodate adapted bikes, encouraging more people to cycle and secure bike storage/lockups. She gave examples of successful measures in other cities and countries.
Stagecoach South business development manager Rob Vince spoke about the current bus market, the way people travel, including their changing behaviour, and the significance of bus priority measures.
A spokesperson for CREW's transport group said: "We are extremely pleased with how the event was received and the thoughtful ideas that were put forward by local people. Nearly 50 people attended, which was beyond our expectations.”
The facilitator for the evening was Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman all three presentations included discussions of access and help for the disabled.
The assembly then divided into three breakout groups to discuss each subject and come up with points to be referred to West Sussex County Council and Adur & Worthing Councils for their consideration and action.
The spokesperson said: "Many helpful issues were raised and discussed. The transport group will now analyse these ideas and then raise these matters with our local authorities."
