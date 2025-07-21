People's Assembly on transport will give everyone in Worthing the opportunity to have their say on walking, cycling and buses
Transition Town Worthing and CREW (Climate Resilience Centre Worthing) are hosting the free event at AudioActive, in Montague Street, Worthing, on Tuesday, July 22, at 5.30pm.
Peter Kane, a member of the transport hroup of Transition Town Worthing and CREW, said: "We hope this will be a good way to promote more active travel and bring ideas to our local authorities that will help them become carbon neutral.
"The three topics being addressed are rights of pedestrians, cycle paths and better connected public transport. These questions will include access and help for the disabled."
Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman will be the facilitator and the speakers are Stagecoach business development manager Rob Vince, disabled and pedestrian rights campaigner Carole Sharpe, and cyclist Kathy Kohl.
Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-peoples-assembly-on-transport-tickets-1394900778779 to book a place.
