Person dies after being hit by train between Eastbourne and Hastings; Southern Rail reports delays and cancellations in East Sussex

A person has died after being hit by a train between Eastbourne and Hastings, the British Transport Police (BTP) have confirmed.

A spokesperson for BTP said that officers were called at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, October 8 to reports of a casualty on the tracks near Collington railway station.

The spokesperson added: “Officers responded with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounce dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

In an update on X, formerly Twitter at 2.38pm, Southern Rail reported "It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Eastbourne and hastings.

“All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.

"As a result, trains between these stations may be cancelled or revised.

“Disruption is expected until 5pm.”

"The line between Pevensey & Westham and Hastings remains closed until further notice, so the following stations are not currently receiving a Southern train service:

“Pevensey Bay, Normans Bay, Cooden Beach, Collington, Bexhill, St Leonards Warrior Square, Hastings, Ore, Three Oaks, Doleham, Winchelsea, Rye, Appledore, Ham Street, and Ashford International.”

Passengers have also been advised to check journey planners and listen to on-board service announcements.

Southern Rail added: "If you travel now, you will need to use another route for your journey, if there is one available in your area.

“This will take at least 60 minutes longer than usual.

“Your Southern ticket will be valid at no extra cost on:

“Southeastern between Hastings, Tonbridge and London Bridge, and also between Ashford International and Tonbridge

“Stagecoach buses on any route between Polegate, Eastbourne, Bexhill, Hastings and Rye, and also between Ham Street and the Ashford area

“Brighton & Hove Buses on Routes 12, 12A and 12X between Brighton, Newhaven, Seaford and Eastbourne, and also on routes 29 and 29A between Brighton and Lewes.

“If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."

