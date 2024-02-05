Person hit by train between Hastings and Ashford International
Southern, which runs services between both stations, said the incident happened this morning.
On X (formerly Twitter), it said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Hastings and Ashford International. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident
“Train services running through these stations will be cancelled.
“You can use your existing ticket on the following: Southeastern between Hastings and Tonbridge, and between Tonbridge and Ashford; also as far as London if needed.
“Please delay your travel until later if you can. No trains can run between Hastings and Ashford until further notice, and there will be a reduced service between Hastings and Eastbourne.
“You should allow an extra 60 minutes, and check station screens and planners for the latest information, as you may have to use an alternative route, or travel on a bus, to complete your journey. Rail replacement buses have been sent to Hastings, Rye and Ashford.”
We will have more on this story as we get it.