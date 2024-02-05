Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southern, which runs services between both stations, said the incident happened this morning.

On X (formerly Twitter), it said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Hastings and Ashford International. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Train services running through these stations will be cancelled.

“You can use your existing ticket on the following: Southeastern between Hastings and Tonbridge, and between Tonbridge and Ashford; also as far as London if needed.

“Please delay your travel until later if you can. No trains can run between Hastings and Ashford until further notice, and there will be a reduced service between Hastings and Eastbourne.

“You should allow an extra 60 minutes, and check station screens and planners for the latest information, as you may have to use an alternative route, or travel on a bus, to complete your journey. Rail replacement buses have been sent to Hastings, Rye and Ashford.”