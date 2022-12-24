The incident happened shortly after 11.15pm, Southern said, with train services suspended for almost two hours.

The train operator said services were unable to run between Brighton and Eastbourne, and Haywards Heath and Eastbourne in either direction.

On its Twitter account, Southern said last night: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Brighton and Polegate. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”