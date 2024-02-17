Person seriously injured in collision near Worthing
A person suffered serious injuries following a collision in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, February 17), police said.
The incident happened in Sea Lane, Ferring.
Emergency services attended the scene.
The driver was then taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a single vehicle collision in Sea Lane, Ferring, at 3.25am on Saturday (February 17). The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.”