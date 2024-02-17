BREAKING

Person seriously injured in collision near Worthing

A person suffered serious injuries following a collision in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, February 17), police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 17th Feb 2024, 11:11 GMT
The incident happened in Sea Lane, Ferring.

Emergency services attended the scene.

The driver was then taken to hospital.

Emergency services at the scene
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a single vehicle collision in Sea Lane, Ferring, at 3.25am on Saturday (February 17). The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.”

