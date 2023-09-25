BREAKING
Person taken to hospital following collision involving pedestrian and car in Eastbourne

A person has been taken to hospital following a collision involving a pedestrian and a car which happened on a major road in Eastbourne this morning (Monday, September 25), the ambulance service has said.
By Jacob Panons
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST

At around 8.40am a resident sent the Herald a photo of the incident on the junction between The Goffs and Southfields Road.

The resident said traffic was backing up along The Goffs as a result.

A South East Coast Ambulance service spokesperson explained that crews attended the incident and a person was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

