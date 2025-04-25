Petition to reduce West Sussex village speed limit to 20mph gets hundreds of signatures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A petition to reduce the speed limit in Lindfield village to 20mph has received more than 350 signatures.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People can view it at www.change.org/p/reduce-speed-limit-in-lindfield-village-to-20mph.

The petition to West Sussex County Council was started by Chris Lee from Fairer World Lindfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The description on the petition page said the volume and speed of traffic in Lindfield keeps increasing. It calls for the council to introduce traffic calming measures, as well as reducing the speed limit.

Lindfield High Street

It said: “We have a large number of pedestrians in the village and few safe places to cross the road. We have school pupils – 660 young children from Lindfield Primary Academy, 210 from Blackthorns Primary Academy and 1,246 students from Oathall Community College. We also have the vibrant King Edward Village Hall, which runs a daily pre-school nursery, many classes and events for the elderly and those with disabilities, plus a variety of day and evening events which run seven days a week. These all involve people moving around our village and research shows real reductions in collisions and injuries when the traffic is calmer.”

It added: “As our village community continues to increase due to further housing developments we must take steps to ensure all residents and particularly our children can move about safely. Other villages near us have implemented similar proposals.”

The petition comes a month after another change.org campaign was started against parking charges in Lindfield. This petition was also concerned about safety, saying that parking charges would lead to more motorists parking badly, which could create hazardous conditions for children walking to school.