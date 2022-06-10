Petrol prices go above £2 at Pease Pottage Services as wholesale oil prices rise by six per cent

Photographer Eddie Mitchell spotted the prices on Thursday afternoon, June 9, which were 202.9 for BP regular unleaded and 204.9 for BP regular diesel.

These are correct, according to Moto Motorway Services, which shows the same prices on the Pease Pottage section of its website.

A Moto Hospitality spokesperson said: “We recognise fuel prices are higher than customers would like. The fuel price includes several elements, including oil price and taxation. Fuel prices at motorway service areas reflect a number of factors.

Fuel prices at Pease Pottage Services on Thursday, June 9

"In the past week, wholesale oil prices have risen by around 6 per cent. As a business we had held off passing this price rise onto customers in recent days in the hope that prices would dip, however no such price drop has occurred, and we have now had to start reflecting some, but not all of the increased wholesale costs in our forecourt prices.

"At Moto, it’s been our ambition to find a way of lowering motorway fuel prices sustainably and to make a significant difference to what motorists pay on motorways. We are currently looking to achieve this with our digital fuel sign roll out, which will enable us cut prices by 15p a litre, bringing us in line with the high street.

"Digital fuel signage roll-out is in progress for Moto Hospitality sites at Leigh Delamere East and West and Lancaster North and South. Moto plans to roll the signage out to all sites across the UK in future.”

Fuel prices have gone above £2 at Pease Pottage Services