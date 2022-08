A road in Petworth is set to close.

Park Road in Petworth from junctions from Sadlers Row to Church Road will be closed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restrictions will take place temporarily from 9.30am to 3pm on Tuesday.

The temporary closure will be in place to allow Balfour Beatty to investigate and repair the sink hole and carriageway with repairs expected to be completed the same day.