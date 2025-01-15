Photo: East Sussex road partially blocked after report of crash on route into Seaford

Published 15th Jan 2025, 15:33 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 10:29 BST
There have been reports of a crash on the A259 in East Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, January 15).

A photographer submitted a photo to this newspaper that shows a car that appears to have collided with the railings on a pedestrian crossing on Buckle By-pass at Seaford.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A259 is partially blocked.

AA Traffic News said: “Heavy traffic due to crash on A259 Buckle By-pass Southbound around Claremont Road.”

The incident was first reported at 3.09pm.

A Sussex Police car was at the scene and a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police attended a minor collision and there was a temporary road closure in place. Officers are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

