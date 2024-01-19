A photographer sent in an image of a crash involving several vehicles in Worthing last night (Thursday, January 18).

The picture was taken at the corner of Stone Lane and Littlehampton Road at about 6pm and shows a fire engine at the scene with four people in high visibility jackets at the bus.

According to AA Traffic News, the incident was one of several causing heavy traffic in Sussex last night and affected traffic on Stone Lane both ways around Rogate Road.

A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said on Friday, January 19: “Last night at 5.38pm we were called to a road traffic collision involving a bus and two cars on Stone Lane, Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines and the heavy rescue tender from Worthing, and one fire engine from Shoreham to the scene. Upon arrival crews found the driver trapped inside the bus at the junction with Littlehampton Road. Firefighters rescued the driver from the vehicle and made the scene safe. Sussex Police were also in attendance. The crews left the scene at 6.11pm.”