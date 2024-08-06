Photo shows recovery work on A27 slip road to A23 after car collides with central reservation
A photo shows recovery work on the A27 slip road to the A23 today (Tuesday, August 6).
Reports said Sussex Police were at the scene of what looks like a truck and a car positioned diagonally across the slip road.
An X message by Sussex Traffic Watch (@SussexTW) said at 1.30pm that the A27 Eastbound access slip road to the A23 at Patcham was blocked by recovery work. But they are now reporting that the road has been cleared.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We received a report around 11.15am of a car colliding with the central reservation on the A23 slip road. No injuries were reported.”
