Photos: A26 near Barcombe closed after reports of serious crash

A road near Barcombe is closed this afternoon (Thursday, April 13) after reports of a serious crash on the A26.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST

AA Traffic News said at 3.06pm that two cars were involved in the incident, which had affected the A26 both ways from the Barcombe turn off to Isfield Road.

They added: “There is an air ambulance on scene.”

For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

The A26 near Barcombe is closed this evening (Thursday, April 13) after reports of a serious crash

1. A26 collision

Photo: Dan Jessup

The A26 near Barcombe is closed this evening (Thursday, April 13) after reports of a serious crash

2. A26 collision

Photo: Dan Jessup

The A26 near Barcombe is closed this evening (Thursday, April 13) after reports of a serious crash

3. A26 collision

Photo: Dan Jessup

The A26 near Barcombe is closed this evening (Thursday, April 13) after reports of a serious crash

4. A26 collision

Photo: Dan Jessup

