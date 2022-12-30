Photos and video: new traffic lights in Burgess Hill cause frustration
Some Burgess Hill residents are angry about new traffic signals in the town centre.
By Lawrence Smith
4 hours ago
The lights, which are at the junction of Station Road, Church Road and Mill Road, are causing ‘long queues in all directions’, according to several Middy readers.
West Sussex County Council told us that they are now trying to mitigate the problem.
Our photographer Steve Robards went to the area on Thursday, December 29, to take some pictures of traffic in the area.
