AA Traffic News said there was heavy traffic on the B2139 ‘due to caravan fire’. They said the incident affected the Coolham Road both ways at B2133 Goosegreen Lane.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell emailed the County Times two images from the scene that showed a campervan destroyed by the fire.

AA Traffic News said there is heavy traffic on the B2139 near Coolham due to a vehicle fire. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5.32pm on Monday 10 July to reports of a vehicle on fire on Coolham Road in West Chiltington. Joint Fire Control mobilised a fire engine from Storrington Fire Station to the scene. Upon arrival the crew found a campervan well alight, with the fire spreading to nearby vegetation.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the fire under control using two high pressure hose reels. They used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further signs of fire. Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident which is believed to have begun accidentally.”

AA Traffic News shows that the road is clear now. For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.