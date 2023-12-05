Roadworks caused traffic disruption in Lewes last week with Southern Water carrying out repairs.

A Lewes resident sent the Sussex Express photos of a blocked off section of road at the White Hill and St Johns Terrace junction.

The images, taken by the Elephant and Castle pub on Thursday, November 30, show what appears to be repair works on a burst water main.

The company’s live map of issues is no longer showing any current roadworks in Lewes.

A Southern Water spokesperson confirmed: “Our teams fixed a burst water main at White Hill in Lewes. We’re sorry for the disruption this caused residents, businesses and commuters in the area.”

They added that the repair took longer than expected due to a difficult dig but said no properties were impacted or lost water supply.

