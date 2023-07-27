Photos show rolled-over truck on A24 at Findon after reports of heavy traffic on road to Worthing

A road in Findon is blocked this morning (Thursday, July 27) after reports of a crash on the A24.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to rolled over truck on A24 Findon By-Pass at A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 8.12am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a heavy goods vehicle on the A24 southbound at Findon.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing Fire Station to the scene along with the heavy rescue tender and the service’s Technical Rescue Unit.

“Upon arrival fortunately there were no persons trapped, and firefighters provided scene safety.”

At 10.35am Sussex Police said on Facebook: “The A24 is currently closed southbound while recovery and clean up works take place after a lorry carrying concrete overturned at the Findon Roundabout. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 8am on Thursday, July 27.

“Fortunately no one has been seriously harmed, but the lorry driver sustained a minor injury. Diversions will be in place from the Washington roundabout, to divert southbound traffic away from the area. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area. Officers have thanked the public for their patience while this incident is dealt with. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

1 . Findon West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called at 8.12am on Thursday, July 27, to reports of a road traffic collision involving a heavy goods vehicle on the A24 southbound at Findon Photo: Eddie Mitchell

