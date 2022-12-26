Edit Account-Sign Out
Photos show wrecked car after reports of collision in Portslade

A photographer has sent in images of a wrecked vehicle near the Citroen Brighton – Tates in Portslade after reports of a collision on Friday, December 23.

By Lawrence Smith
7 minutes ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 1:32pm

The photographer said the pictures were taken at about 9.30pm and show a car that appears to have gone through the barrier at the business.

No further details are known at this time but Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

Citroen Brighton – Tates is on the junction of Trafalgar Road and the A270.

