Photos show wrecked car after reports of collision in Portslade
A photographer has sent in images of a wrecked vehicle near the Citroen Brighton – Tates in Portslade after reports of a collision on Friday, December 23.
By Lawrence Smith
7 minutes ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 1:32pm
The photographer said the pictures were taken at about 9.30pm and show a car that appears to have gone through the barrier at the business.
No further details are known at this time but Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
Citroen Brighton – Tates is on the junction of Trafalgar Road and the A270.
