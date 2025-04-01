Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new plastic pipe, which will be installed to upgrade the gas supply network in Littlehampton, has a minimum lifespan of 80 years.

Gas network company SGN will next week be starting ‘essential work to upgrade the local gas supply network’ in East Street, Littlehampton.

“We’re investing to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply to the local community, by replacing existing metal gas mains and services with modern plastic pipe to make sure the Littlehampton community continues to receive a continued safe and reliable gas supply,” an SGN spokesperson said.

“This essential work forms part of an ongoing mains replacement programme developed with the Health and Safety Executive.

"Following discussions with West Sussex County Council, our project will start on Monday, April 7 and run until Sunday, April 20.”

‘For everyone’s safety around our work area’ and due to the location of the gas pipe in the road, SGN will need to temporarily close East Street between the roundabout at Fitzalan Road to just past the junction with Paterson Wilson Road.

This temporary closure will mean:

– No through access for vehicles in either direction past the closure;

– No vehicle access to East Street from the roundabout;

– Vehicle access to properties within the closure, Paterson Wilson Road, the police station and the care home will be maintained. A site team will ‘keep those affected informed’ about their access arrangements;

– Bin collection days will remain unchanged ‘unless you hear otherwise’ from your service provider;

– The official signed diversion route will be East Street, Horsham Road, Worthing Road, Wick Street, Arundel Road, Franciscan Way and vice versa;

– Bus routes may be affected – passengers are advised to speak to your service provider for the latest updates.

A spokesperson for SGN said: “We’ve worked closely with the local authorities in planning this work and we will be doing everything we can to limit disruption during our essential project.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating, however, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years.

“This means once the work has been completed, Wootton Bridge homes and businesses will enjoy the benefits of a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.”

Find out more at www.sgn.co.uk/our-gas-works/major-planned-projects/littlehampton-east-street