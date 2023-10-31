Rail union TSSA has said it is delighted that the government has admitted defeat over plans to close almost all railways ticket offices across England.

TSSA – the union representing rail ticket office workers for over 125 years – has been at the forefront of a sustained campaign to ‘Save Ticket Offices’.

The union's campaign has resulted in the widespread condemnation of the proposals by passengers and disability, women’s and pensioner groups, drawing 750,000 responses – the largest ever for a public consultation.

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, has now told train companies to withdraw the plans after both Transport Focus and London TravelWatch today formally objected to the proposals.

Residents outside St Leonards Warrior Square protest against the planned closure of thousands of railway ticket offices

TSSA general secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust, said: “Our union has fought tooth and nail for many months to stop what would have been a catastrophe for our railways.

“We are delighted that the government has admitted defeat and scrapped these wrongheaded plans. It shows the power of our union and of the great British public in making sure these planned closures have now reached the end of the line.

“Though the Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, has acted today frankly none of this need have happened. We have been saying from the outset that railway ticket offices and station staff are a vital and loved public service. They should never have been under attack in the first place.

“I pay tribute to every single one of our amazing members and the public beyond who worked so hard to make sure this was a battle we won. This is their victory and a victory for our railways.”

Sir Peter Bottomley, Member of Parliament for Worthing West said: “I'm grateful to rail travellers and other constituents who responded to the consultation about the redeployment of rail station staff.

Together, we made the argument that knowledgeable, professional and friendly ticket office staff are valued and valuable. We can together welcome the Government's decision not to let operating companies close all the ticket offices.