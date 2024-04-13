Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During the Easter weekend, officers from Sussex, Surrey, Kent, Thames Valley and Hampshire Police worked together in order to promote safer riding to motorcyclists across the southeast region by directing them towards a new ‘Ride Craft Hub’.

The hub is a new website that contains content from professional riders that is aimed at helping motorcyclists be better on their bike and to reduce the risk of harm to riders on the road.

Throughout the weekend, officers from all five force areas used the opportunity to attend various motorcycle meeting locations across the South East in Project Apex.

Officers across the South East united to provide guidance and advice to motorcycle riders as part of a road safety campaign. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

They also deployed on key routes that overlap into neighbouring force areas which are known to be common routes used by the motorcycling community and where, sadly, there is a heightened risk of motorcyclists being involved in a serious collision.

Sussex Police Chief Inspector Matt Wightwick, who is co-ordinating the South East regional response, said: "While the identification of these locations is key to ensuring that we can reach out to as many bikers as possible, enforcement action will be taken against those that choose to drive or ride dangerously or recklessly and in doing so put themselves, or others, at risk.

"In one instance over the Easter weekend, Surrey Police motorcyclists who were patrolling one of the routes stopped a vehicle driving the wrong way down a dual carriageway. The consequences of this individual’s actions could have been catastrophic.

"The Ride Craft Hub has been created to share good practice and professional tips to the motorcycle riders but all road users will derive some benefit in watching the videos to enhance their own general awareness of road safety and be encouraged to take that one extra look to avoid having to say; ‘Sorry mate, I didn’t see you’.

"We will continue to promote the Ride Craft Hub across the region during the forthcoming bank holiday weekends."