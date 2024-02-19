Police incident on M23 latest: congestion for three miles after all lanes stopped, says National Highways
There was a report that all lanes on the M23 had been stopped this evening (Monday, February 19).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to police incident on M23 Southbound at J10A B2036 Balcombe Road (Crawley South / Balcombe).”
The incident was first reported at 5.44pm. Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
National Highways: South-East announced on X at 6.08pm: “This incident has now cleared and all lanes are reopen on the M23 southbound between J10A and J11 near Crawley. There are three miles of congestion following this incident so please allow time for delays to clear.”