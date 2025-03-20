A vehicle was seized after the police closed a busy road in Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Farm Road was reportedly closed both ways due to a fault with the level crossing last Thursday (March 20).

The barriers were said to be stuck in the down position.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We were notified of a fault with the level crossing barrier at South Farm Road, near Worthing station at around 12.15pm today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Farm Road has reportedly been closed both ways due to a fault with the level crossing. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

"Our staff were able to attend and fix the problem, with normal working on the level crossing resuming just before 2.30pm.”

Sussex Police has since explained why police officers were spotted at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Officers assisted after reports of an issue with the level crossing barriers at about 12.30pm.

"While in attendance, a vehicle was seized for having no insurance at about 1pm. Officers stood down at about 2.30pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic delays were reported in the area, whilst the incident was ongoing.

This came after Southern Rail reported an incident in the Ford area, at 1.45pm on Thursday, March 20.

"Due to a road vehicle colliding with the level crossing at Ford, all lines are blocked,” a social media notice read.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we go into the evening peak, we remind you to put off travelling on trains that run through Ford until later on today.

“If you do travel, your journey time will be extended by approximately 30 minutes and you will need to leave additional time to travel, and, check your journey before you leave.”

Ford Road was subsequently closed to traffic but has since reopened.

Southern Rail confirmed at 11.20pm that ‘services are getting back to normal’. If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be eligible for delay repay via delayrepay.southernrailway.com.