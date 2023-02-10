Edit Account-Sign Out
Previously flooded Pagham Road, in Bognor Regis, now open, county council says

The temporary traffic lights on Pagham Road, Bognor Regis, have been removed today (February 10), a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council has revealed.

By Connor Gormley
2 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 4:11pm

The road has been partially closed due to flood damage since earlier this year, after months of torrential rain left parts of the road surface sodden and unsafe.

In the months since, officers for West Sussex County Council have told the Bognor Regis Observer, that they would have to wait for surface water to dissipate before they could assess the damage and action meaningful repairs.

A similar situation has been in place on the nearby Lower Bognor Road, which has been closed since December for the same reasons.

Today’s update was revealed on Twitter this afternoon. More on this as the situation evolves.

West Sussex County CouncilTwitter