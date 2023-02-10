Previously flooded Pagham Road, in Bognor Regis, now open, county council says

The road has been partially closed due to flood damage since earlier this year, after months of torrential rain left parts of the road surface sodden and unsafe.
In the months since, officers for West Sussex County Council have told the Bognor Regis Observer, that they would have to wait for surface water to dissipate before they could assess the damage and action meaningful repairs.
A similar situation has been in place on the nearby Lower Bognor Road, which has been closed since December for the same reasons.
Today’s update was revealed on Twitter this afternoon. More on this as the situation evolves.