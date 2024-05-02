Prices on certain bus tickets in East Sussex to increase following council review
On Sunday, May 5, East Sussex DayRider tickets are set to increase following a budget review from East Sussex County Council.
This will affect services on Stagecoach Compass, Brighton & Hove and Metrobus service within East Sussex.
From Sunday, and East Sussex DayRider ticket will increase from £5 to £5.50, an under 30 DayRider ticket will increase from £3.75 to £4.10 and an under 19 DayRider ticket will increase from £3.20 to £3.50.
An accompanied child ticket which is available for children and young people aged 5 to 18 years will no longer be free and will now cost 50p.
The Under 19 Single ticket for unaccompanied young people is unaffected and will continue to be available at £1.
