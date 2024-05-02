Prices on certain bus tickets in East Sussex to increase following council review

Prices on certain bus tickets in East Sussex are set to increase following a review by East Sussex County Council.
On Sunday, May 5, East Sussex DayRider tickets are set to increase following a budget review from East Sussex County Council.

This will affect services on Stagecoach Compass, Brighton & Hove and Metrobus service within East Sussex.

Following a budget review, East Sussex County Council has requested that some subsidised bus tickets have increase slightly in price.

From Sunday, and East Sussex DayRider ticket will increase from £5 to £5.50, an under 30 DayRider ticket will increase from £3.75 to £4.10 and an under 19 DayRider ticket will increase from £3.20 to £3.50.

An accompanied child ticket which is available for children and young people aged 5 to 18 years will no longer be free and will now cost 50p.

The Under 19 Single ticket for unaccompanied young people is unaffected and will continue to be available at £1.

