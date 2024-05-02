Prices on certain bus tickets in East Sussex to increase following council review

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday, May 5, East Sussex DayRider tickets are set to increase following a budget review from East Sussex County Council.

This will affect services on Stagecoach Compass, Brighton & Hove and Metrobus service within East Sussex.

From Sunday, and East Sussex DayRider ticket will increase from £5 to £5.50, an under 30 DayRider ticket will increase from £3.75 to £4.10 and an under 19 DayRider ticket will increase from £3.20 to £3.50.

An accompanied child ticket which is available for children and young people aged 5 to 18 years will no longer be free and will now cost 50p.