£110,000 road safety improvement scheme starts set to begin in Chichester
and live on Freeview channel 276
The measures, at Kennel Hill and Town Lane, are intended to help road users navigate the area particularly at night and in bad weather. They include:
Installation of new ‘cat’s eye’ reflectors from the Goodwood House entrance (north of New Road roundabout) to the Racecourse Road junction
Replacing old cat’s eyes from the Racecourse Road junction to Singleton
Re-applying road markings from the Racecourse Road junction to St Roche’s Gate (junction of Kennel Hill and Town Lane)
Replacing old/missing road traffic signs
Replacing old reflective marker posts on bends to the west of The Trundle car park
Cutting back vegetation to improve visibility for pedestrians/other road users, and available road width.
The work is scheduled to take from Monday (19 February) to 28 March, subject to unforeseen factors, such as severe weather. Most of it will be off-peak, 9.30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, with temporary traffic lights in place. Please allow extra time for journeys involving this area.
Overnight, temporary road closures will be required between 21 March and 28 March. Through traffic will be diverted via Claypit Lane, Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett Road, Spitalfield Lane, Northgate gyratory, Broyle Road, Lavant Road, and Midhurst Road (and vice-versa). The overnight works will be carried out in four phases:
New Road to Pook Lane
Pook Lane to Racecourse Road
Racecourse Road to St Roche’s Gate
St Roche’s Gate to A286 Singleton
Access will be maintained to local attractions at Kennel Hill, with signage to indicate how each of these can be accessed during the temporary road closures.