£110,000 road safety improvement scheme starts set to begin in Chichester

The measures, at Kennel Hill and Town Lane, are intended to help road users navigate the area particularly at night and in bad weather. They include:

Installation of new ‘cat’s eye’ reflectors from the Goodwood House entrance (north of New Road roundabout) to the Racecourse Road junction

Replacing old cat’s eyes from the Racecourse Road junction to Singleton

A £110,000 highway scheme in Goodwood is set to begin on Monday (February 19).

Re-applying road markings from the Racecourse Road junction to St Roche’s Gate (junction of Kennel Hill and Town Lane)

Replacing old/missing road traffic signs

Replacing old reflective marker posts on bends to the west of The Trundle car park

Cutting back vegetation to improve visibility for pedestrians/other road users, and available road width.

The work is scheduled to take from Monday (19 February) to 28 March, subject to unforeseen factors, such as severe weather. Most of it will be off-peak, 9.30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, with temporary traffic lights in place. Please allow extra time for journeys involving this area.

Overnight, temporary road closures will be required between 21 March and 28 March. Through traffic will be diverted via Claypit Lane, Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett Road, Spitalfield Lane, Northgate gyratory, Broyle Road, Lavant Road, and Midhurst Road (and vice-versa). The overnight works will be carried out in four phases:

New Road to Pook Lane

Pook Lane to Racecourse Road

Racecourse Road to St Roche’s Gate

St Roche’s Gate to A286 Singleton