£2 bus tickets for lots of routes in Sussex

Lots of bus routes in Sussex will cost just £2 thanks to a government scheme.

People across England can travel by bus for £2 thanks to £60 million government funding to bring down the cost of single tickets until March 31. Passengers can save almost a third off tickets on average to help with the cost of living, with savings of more than 75 per cent on some of the longest journeys.

The offer will apply to more than 4,600 routes in England, encouraging greater bus use and taking up to two million cars off the road. More than 130 bus operators outside of London will take part.

Bus companies taking part in Sussex:

Brighton & Hove Buses

Compass Travel Ltd

Cuckmere Community Bus Ltd

Stagecoach South East

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "By helping passengers outside London save almost a third off the average single bus ticket and taking two million cars off the road, the £2 bus fare cap is a fantastic way to start the new year.

“Buses are a key part of our vision for a clean, efficient and modern transport network that is affordable for everyone. That’s why we’re investing £60 million to encourage everyone to hop on the bus and ‘Get Around for £2’."

Martin McTague, National Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said: "More than a third of small firms consider public transport important to their business. It is therefore encouraging to see support on bus fares as we battle tough economic conditions. This move will likely encourage shoppers to go to towns and cities – just the fuel we need for economic growth."

Norman Baker from Campaign for Better Transport, said: "Affordable bus travel really is a win-win. Capping bus fares in this way will help struggling households, cut traffic congestion and carbon emissions, and inject new life into dwindling bus services."