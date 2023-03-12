Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

£29.5 million A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass now open

The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.

By Sam Pole
1 hour ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 2:46pm

The scheme, which will reduce congestion and improve journey times on the A259 in Arun was previously delayed due to extreme weather causing delays in the completion of the improvements scheme.

Starting in mid-2020, the project aimed to widen 2km of single-carriageway to accommodate an extra lane in both directions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scheme intended to bring improvements between the new Fitzalan link road in Littlehampton and the Body Shop roundabout, and between the Station Road junction in Angmering and the A280 roundabout.

Most Popular
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.

The mammoth task involved controversially clearing large amounts of vegetation from the roadside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been jointly funded by the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, West Sussex County Council and private developer contributions.

Road improvements were suggested to combat an influx of housing developments in the area, including the 1,200-home Hampton Park in Littlehampton.

The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.
AngmeringA259Station Road