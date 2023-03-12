The A259 Littlehampton/Angmering bypass is officially open to day following a £29.5 million improvement scheme.

The scheme, which will reduce congestion and improve journey times on the A259 in Arun was previously delayed due to extreme weather causing delays in the completion of the improvements scheme.

Starting in mid-2020, the project aimed to widen 2km of single-carriageway to accommodate an extra lane in both directions.

The scheme intended to bring improvements between the new Fitzalan link road in Littlehampton and the Body Shop roundabout, and between the Station Road junction in Angmering and the A280 roundabout.

The mammoth task involved controversially clearing large amounts of vegetation from the roadside.

It has been jointly funded by the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, West Sussex County Council and private developer contributions.

Road improvements were suggested to combat an influx of housing developments in the area, including the 1,200-home Hampton Park in Littlehampton.

