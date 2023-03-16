Edit Account-Sign Out
£500k funding boost for road safety in East Sussex

East Sussex has gained £500,000 to help improve safety on roads.

By India Wentworth
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:55 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:56 GMT

The money, part of East Sussex County Council’s capital programme, will be used to assess all A and B roads to ensure speed limits are appropriate, and identify areas where they could be reduced.

Over the next three years, the project will see more than 25 stretches of road benefit from speed limit reductions or measures that will increase the effectiveness of existing speed limits.

Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, said: “This funding will enable us to carry out a systematic assessment of the main road network across East Sussex and put together an evidence-based plan of how we can ensure speed limits are effective.

“It is important that we use the funding where we can have the greatest impact. The outcome of the assessments will be carefully considered to allow us to prioritise schemes which will be implemented across the county.”

