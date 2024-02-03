Pulborough crash: reports of traffic after incident on A283 as emergency service vehicles drive through Storrington
There have been reports of traffic on the A283 following a collision in Pulborough this afternoon (Saturday, February 3).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of queueing traffic due to crash on A283 Lower Street both ways between the A29 and Rectory Lane.”
There have also been reports of emergency service vehicles driving to Pulborough through Storrington.
The incident was first reported at 1.18pm and this story will be updated as more information comes through.