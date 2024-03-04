BREAKING

Pulborough crash: road closed after reports of jackknifed truck on A283

A road in Pulborough is closed this morning (Monday, March 4) after reports of a jackknifed truck.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Mar 2024, 07:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to jackknifed truck on A283 Station Road both ways between A29 Lower Street and Pulborough Station. Traffic is coping well.”

The incident was first reported at 5.48pm.

Related topics:Traffic