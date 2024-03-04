Pulborough crash: road closed after reports of jackknifed truck on A283
A road in Pulborough is closed this morning (Monday, March 4) after reports of a jackknifed truck.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to jackknifed truck on A283 Station Road both ways between A29 Lower Street and Pulborough Station. Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was first reported at 5.48pm.