Queueing traffic on A23: congestion between Pyecombe and Albourne

There are reports of queueing traffic on the A23 this afternoon (Wednesday, April 3).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on A23 Northbound from A281 London Road (Henfield Turn Off) to B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction). In the construction area.”

National Highways said: “There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.”

