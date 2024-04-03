Queueing traffic on A23: congestion between Pyecombe and Albourne
There are reports of queueing traffic on the A23 this afternoon (Wednesday, April 3).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on A23 Northbound from A281 London Road (Henfield Turn Off) to B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction). In the construction area.”
National Highways said: “There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.”
