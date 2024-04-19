Rail customers in Sussex urged to plan ahead of the Early May Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Between Farringdon and Loughborough Junction, Blackfriars and Herne Hill as well as between Battersea Pier and Factory Junction, Network Rail will be carrying out some preparatory work in relation to the Victoria resignalling progamme. The work includes installation of new signalling equipment and testing, and is part of a major package of upgrades to modernise 1980s track and signalling on the South London lines into London Victoria.

As a result, on Sunday 5 May no Thameslink services will run to or from Wimbledon and Sutton, and Sevenoaks services will be amended to run from London Victoria instead of London Blackfriars.

Work between Shepherd’s Bush and Watford Junction means there will be no Southern service on that route between 20.00 on Saturday 4 May and midday on Sunday 5 May, or on Sunday evening from 21.00. Tickets will be accepted on London Underground.

Rail customers in Sussex are urged to plan ahead of the Early May Bank Holiday as Network Rail gets set to undertake essential planned engineering work.

Almost all of the Southeastern routes are open over the bank holiday weekend but on Sunday 5 May between Sevenoaks and Paddock Wood, engineering teams will be carrying out earthworks, vegetation clearance, tunnel works and track maintenance. An accessible bus service will be running from Sevenoaks to Paddock Wood, and from Sevenoaks to Tunbridge Wells.

Also on the Sunday between Sole Street / Strood and Rainham there is track refurbishment taking place and engineers are carrying out track maintenance, vegetation clearance, structure examination and drainage works. Buses are available between Meopham and Rainham, and between Strood and Rainham.

From the early hours of Sunday 5 May to the early hours of Monday 6 May, between Barnham and Havant junction there will be vegetation clearance, rail and structure inspections and routine track maintenance. Rail replacement buses will operate. Services that normally run to/from Brighton and London to Portsmouth and Southampton will be diverted to/from Bognor Regis.

Overnight on Sunday 5 May, teams will be carrying out routine track maintenance, vegetation clearance and structures work in the Balham area. There will be a late-night rail replacement bus service in operation.

On the lines between Redhill / Tonbridge / Sevenoaks / Paddock Wood, teams will be working from early Sunday morning until early Monday morning to carry out embankment works and electrification works in various locations, most of which are in preparation for main works later in the year. Buses will replace Southern trains between Redhill and Tonbridge all day on Sunday.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex route director, said: “Over the Early May Bank Holiday weekend our engineers will be working hard across a number of work sites to complete a range of important maintenance and upgrades to keep the railway running safely and reliably.

“There is never a good time to close part of the railway but the long weekend allows us to complete a large amount of work simultaneously which is less disruptive to our rail customers.

