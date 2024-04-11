Rail delays between Three Bridges and Horsham as emergency services deal with incident near railway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern said trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines – and may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

This is expected until 5pm, Southern added.

A statement on Southern’s website read: “Trains are running through but you may face delays of around 5-10 minutes.

“You should leave extra time to complete your journey and check journey planners before you travel.

“You will not need an alternative route to complete your journey in this area this afternoon.

“To see if your journey is affected, visit the Live Map here.

“To check your journey before your travel, visit the Journey Planner here.”