Rail disruption between Horsham and Barnham after road vehicle collides with level crossing barriers in Billingshurst

The incident, which was first reported at around 3pm this afternoon, has caused services in the Billingshurst area to be delayed by 10 to 20 minutes.

A statement on Southern’s website said: “Southern services are being delayed by up to 10-20 minutes in the Billingshurst area, between Horsham and Barnham. This is due to a road vehicle colliding with and damaging a set of level crossing barriers.

“As a result of this, services that usually split and attach at Horsham will do this at Barnham instead. This means the following:

“Trains from London Victoria towards Portsmouth & Southsea / Bognor Regis will stop at all stations from Horsham to Barnham, still running as a complete train, and will then divide at Barnham.

“Trains from Portsmouth & Southsea / Bognor Regis towards London Victoria will attach at Barnham instead of Horsham. They will then stop at all stations between Barnham and Horsham.”

Southern said passengers can travel using their normal route, but to allow some extra time to complete their journey.

The disruption is expected to last until 5.30pm.

A road vehicle has collided with the level crossing barriers in Billingshurst, causing major rail disruption between Horsham and Barnham, Southern have reported. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway

A Southern spokesperson added: “A road vehicle has hit and damaged a set of level crossing barriers in the Billingshurst area. Trains are having to be cautioned through the area at reduced speeds as a result.

“Network Rail response teams are now on site and working to repair the damage as quickly as possible.”