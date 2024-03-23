Rail disruption in Sussex due to points failure - trains cancelled and delayed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern Rail said the failure, which occurred between Gatwick Airport and Brighton, means fewer trains are able to run.

As a result of the incident, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised, according to the rail service.

Disruption is currently expected to last until 2pm.

A points failure has caused disruption to trains in Sussex today (Saturday, March 23).

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Due to a points failure in the Brighton area, some trains which would run to or from Brighton will instead terminate and restart from Gatwick Airport or Haywards Heath.

“If you are travelling to or from Brighton this morning, your journey may take up to 20 minutes longer than usual, and you may need to change trains en route.

"Network Rail have sent their specialist Signalling & Telecoms teams to the site as a priority, and they will set up a safe method of working on the track. As soon as it's safe to go on the line, they will diagnose the fault and find any quick solutions to resolve it.