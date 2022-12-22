Rail fares across Sussex and England to rise by up to 5.9 per cent from March

Regulated rail fares in Sussex and England will rise by up to 5.9 per cent from March, the Department for Transport has announced.

It is the first time in more than 25 years that regulated rail fares have increased by less than inflation. The leap in the cost of rail travel, the biggest in the last decade, will take effect from March 5.

Before the Covid pandemic, fares were raised in January each year, based on the retail prices index (RPI) measure of inflation from the previous July.

Inflation is the rate at which prices rise, and the normal formula for fares is RPI plus 1 per cent.

However, the government said that "for this year only" rail fare increases for 2023 would be capped at 5.9 per cent, well below July's RPI figure of 12.3 per cent.

The transport secretary, Mark Harper, said: “This is the biggest ever government intervention in rail fares. It has been a difficult year and the impact of inflation is being felt across the UK economy. We do not want to add to the problem.

David Sidebottom, the director of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said research showed most passengers did not think railways were delivering value for the fares. He said: “After months of unreliable services and strike disruption, it’s clear that too many passengers are not getting a value for money service.

