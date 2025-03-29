Rail passengers urged to plan ahead this Easter as essential engineering work takes place across Sussex, Kent and South London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Network Rail and train operators in the south east are urging passengers to plan ahead over the Easter period as a major programme of railway upgrades in South London, Kent and Sussex are delivered.

While more than 90% of the railway will remain open over the Easter period, Network Rail’s engineers will complete a number of critical upgrades for the continued safe and reliable running of the railway, including:

The rebuilding of a busy railway junction at Battersea, including the laying around 6km of new signalling and telecommunications cables

Installing a new signalling system at Lewisham

Laying over 5km of new track between Eastbourne and Hastings, and installing a new level crossing at Pevensey

New track on the Bromley North branch line

Landslip prevention works at Chislet, between Canterbury West and Minster

Once complete, this work will further improve the rail network by allowing more trains to run, increase the speed that trains can travel at and improve reliability to reduce future delays for passengers.

David Davidson, Network Rail’s Kent route director, said: “This Easter we are continuing to upgrade the railway for passengers with major projects in the Battersea and Lewisham areas, and between Eastbourne and Hastings.

“We also need to take the opportunity to do some landslip prevention works at Chislet, on the line between Canterbury West and Minster, where because of increased rainfall as a result of climate change, the railway cutting is unlikely to withstand another winter.

“Doing this work over the Easter work means we can keep the railway open for longer, and fewer weekend closures would be needed in the near future.

“While we are reminding people to plan ahead and check their journey, more than 90% of the network is open and trains are running.

“If your route is affected, bus replacements are available, and tickets will be accepted on alternative services.

“Thank you to customers for your patience while we work to modernise track, signalling, stations, structures and earthworks, keeping people moving for decades to come.

“This is the least worst time to complete these works and continue to invest in our growing railway as part of our continued drive to improve performance.”

Scott Brightwell, Southeastern’s operations and safety director said: “We understand that essential engineering work can affect journeys, but these upgrades are crucial to improving reliability and performance for our passengers.

“We’re working closely with Network Rail to keep people moving, with alternative routes and replacement buses available where needed.”

Jenny Saunders, customer service director for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “Engineers will be working on the tracks across our network this Easter to deliver more reliable journeys for passengers.

“It does mean that, for these works to go ahead, some of our services in London and near Eastbourne will be operating differently to usual – either being diverted, on a bus, or not running.

“We advise passengers to check a journey planner, like the Southern website, before travelling – and again before leaving home.

“We’ll have staff at stations and onboard trains to keep passengers moving.”

Travel advice

The work means Southeastern trains from/to London Victoria will be diverted to London Cannon Street, London Charing Cross or London Blackfriars from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21. Brixton station will also be closed.

A reduced Southern service will run between London Victoria and Clapham Junction/East Croydon with no trains calling at Battersea Park towards London Victoria. Customers for London Victoria should travel to Clapham Junction, then change for a train towards London Victoria.

Trains which usually run between London Victoria and London Bridge will also not run, nor trains between London Bridge and Epsom. Trains which usually run between London Victoria and Littlehampton/Eastbourne will be diverted to run to and from London Bridge.

Trains that usually run between London Victoria and Reigate will be amended to run between Redhill and Reigate only with passengers asked to use alternative Southern or Thameslink trains to travel between London and Redhill.

At Battersea Pier, Network Rail will be replacing 600 metres of track, installing 1,200 metres of new conductor rail and approximately 6,000 metres of signalling and telecommunications cable.

Network Rail will also undertake works before and after the Easter weekend at Battersea Pier, including further works over the early the May bank holiday, Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4.

On Sunday, April 20 and Monday, April 21, trains on the Bexleyheath Line in southeast London will also not run because of engineering work near Lewisham. Where Network Rail are continuing the replacement of all signalling equipment on the lines running through Lewisham, from New Cross to Blackheath and Hither Green. Passengers are advised to use alternative trains between London Cannon Street, London Bridge and New Cross and change at New Cross for a replacement bus to stations on the Bexleyheath line.

From Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21, over Easter, Network Rail will also be undertaking work between Grove Park and Bromley North with buses replacing trains between Grove Park, Sundridge Park and Bromley North over all four days. Network Rail will refurbish the track, installing 1,728 metres of new rail with approximately 2,160 tonnes of new ballast (the small stones that track rests upon).

From Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21, Network Rail will be undertaking essential engineering work between Eastbourne and Hastings, closing all lines. Buses will replace trains between Eastbourne and Hastings with journeys times increased when using replacement buses. Network Rail will be renewing 2,700 metres of track at Collington and a new level crossing will be installed at Pevensey, involving 150 tonnes of new ballast, 160 metres of new rails, 120 concrete sleepers and new road markings.

Buses will replace trains between Canterbury West and Ramsgate between Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21, so that landslip prevention works can take place. Engineers will be undertaking earthworks repairs on the slope that forms the cutting for the railway. Sturry and Minster stations will be closed with buses running between Canterbury West, Sturry, Minster and Ramsgate. In addition, high speed trains via Dover will call additionally at Thanet Parkway. Journey planners will be updated on Saturday, March 29.