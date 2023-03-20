Rail replacement buses in use as signalling failure causes major delays to Seaford

A signalling failure has caused major disruption for services this morning (Monday, March 20).

At 6.11am Southern reported that the failure was causing major delays.

Southern said: “We've been advised that there is a fault with the signalling system between Newhaven Town and Seaford,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means trains are unable to run between Newhaven Harbour and Seaford in both directions.

A signalling failure has caused major disruption for services this morning (Monday, March 20).

“From 6.45am this morning, trains will no longer run to/from Seaford. Instead, services will terminate and restart at Newhaven Harbour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The following stations will not be served until further notice:

- Seaford

- Bishopstone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A limited rail replacement bus service will be running between Newhaven Town and Seaford, calling at Bishopstone only.