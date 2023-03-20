Rail replacement buses in use as signalling failure causes major delays to Seaford

At 6.11am Southern reported that the failure was causing major delays.
Southern said: “We've been advised that there is a fault with the signalling system between Newhaven Town and Seaford,
“This means trains are unable to run between Newhaven Harbour and Seaford in both directions.
“From 6.45am this morning, trains will no longer run to/from Seaford. Instead, services will terminate and restart at Newhaven Harbour
“The following stations will not be served until further notice:
- Seaford
- Bishopstone
“A limited rail replacement bus service will be running between Newhaven Town and Seaford, calling at Bishopstone only.
“Please note that these buses will not stop at Newhaven Harbour.”