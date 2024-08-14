Rail replacement buses to replace some early morning West Sussex trains this week

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 13th Aug 2024, 07:58 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 07:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The routes that are affected are between London Victoria and Chichester and Bognor Regis through to Portsmouth Harbour via Horsham.

Southern Rail has said engineering work is taking place overnight between Horsham and Arundel, closing some lines.

The train company say that from approximately 10.45pm until the end of service on Monday to Thursday evenings, buses will replace trains between Horsham and Barnham, as well as Chichester.

Journey times will be increased on replacement buses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Southern Rail have announced that buses will replace early-morning trains between Horsham, Barnham and Chichester.Southern Rail have announced that buses will replace early-morning trains between Horsham, Barnham and Chichester.
Southern Rail have announced that buses will replace early-morning trains between Horsham, Barnham and Chichester.

Southern rail added ‘that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey’.

You can find the location of your bus replacement by checking station signs or by searching for your station on the station information pages.

Related topics:HorshamLondon VictoriaBognor RegisPortsmouth HarbourSouthern RailArundelBarnham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.