Rail replacement buses to replace some early morning West Sussex trains this week

The routes that are affected are between London Victoria and Chichester and Bognor Regis through to Portsmouth Harbour via Horsham.

Southern Rail has said engineering work is taking place overnight between Horsham and Arundel, closing some lines.

The train company say that from approximately 10.45pm until the end of service on Monday to Thursday evenings, buses will replace trains between Horsham and Barnham, as well as Chichester.

Journey times will be increased on replacement buses.

Southern Rail have announced that buses will replace early-morning trains between Horsham, Barnham and Chichester.

Southern rail added ‘that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey’.

You can find the location of your bus replacement by checking station signs or by searching for your station on the station information pages.