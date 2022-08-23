Rail services unable to run between Horsham and Dorking due to track defect at Warnham

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severe rail disruption is expected until until approximately midday, Southern added.

A statement on Southern’s website said: “A safety inspection of the track between Horsham and Dorking means all lines are blocked. As a result, trains will be cancelled. This is expected until 12:00.

“Trains will not be able to run between Horsham and Dorking.

“This is due to a track defect reported by an earlier train.

“In the meantime, you can use your ticket on Metrobus route 93 to travel between the two stations.”

Network Rail engineers are heading to the site to investigate the report.