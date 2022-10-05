Rail strike: Gatwick Airport passengers urged to 'use other transport options' during industrial action

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) will walkout this weekend due to a dispute over both wages and plans for sweeping reforms to working practices.

The nationwide industrial action had been planned earlier in September but was called off after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The RMT strike will see ‘limited trains’ serve Gatwick on Saturday, according to the airport.

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport during Saturday’s (October 8) planned rail strike have been urged to ‘use other transport options’. Picture courtesy of Govia Thameslink Railway

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “Due to industrial action, limited trains will serve Gatwick Airport on October 8.

“A limited number of trains will run between Gatwick and London, and Gatwick and Three Bridges from 7am - 7pm only, with no service outside of these hours.

“We strongly advise passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport to use other transport options where possible and allow extra time to reach the airport.

“Passengers should check the National Rail Enquiries website for the latest train times, with information on train services during the strike day available from October 7.

