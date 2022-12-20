Rail passengers have been urged by Network Rail to check the running times of the last trains to avoid being stuck in London for Christmas.

A strike by the RMT union from 6pm on December 24 until the start of service on December 27 means major disruption to services on Christmas Eve with some last trains leaving London as early as midday.

Network Rail Southern region has also had to make extra changes in South London to save two major engineering projects from being scrapped because of the RMT walk-out.

The strike, from 6pm on Christmas Eve, means all trains have to be off the network by then, including freight trains that carry equipment and materials to engineering work sites. To allow these projects to go ahead, passenger services are winding down from midday and will be finishing their journeys by 3pm, with no alternative transport in place.

In South East London, the project to replace a major junction at Lewisham is going ahead despite the strikes, but in order to make it happen the Sidcup line will now be closed from December 24-27, along with the Catford Loop between Shortlands, Nunhead and Denmark Hill, and the already blocked routes through Lewisham. Those extra lines will reopen on December 28 and in the meantime, tickets will be valid on London buses.

There will be no Southeastern services from Dartford to Gravesend on December 24 and 27 although Thameslink and High Speed trains will still run.

Other major projects still taking place this Christmas include the switching on of a new £160m signalling system on the Brighton Main Line covering routes from Balham to Victoria via Clapham Junction, and up through Kensington Olympia and Imperial Wharf, and the laying of new track around Gatwick Airport as part of the massive station upgrade taking place.

The signalling work at Clapham means a later start for services from and to Victoria on December 27.

Network Rail’s Southern region director, John Halsall, said: “We’re really concerned that people could become stranded in London if they miss their last train on Christmas Eve. I’m so sorry that we’re again having to ask people to check their train times, and bringing more disruption to the network, but it’s so important that people stay informed and don’t get stuck when they should be with their families.

“The RMT union is now the only union that hasn’t accepted our pay offer and they have deliberately targeted Christmas not just to disrupt passengers but also to try and get our major engineering work cancelled or postponed. Cancelling all our work would not only cost millions but also mean we would need to take more time later in the year, bringing more disruption to passengers as a result.

“We do this work to make travel better for people, to provide a better railway. I’m pleased to say we’ve worked hard to find a way to get much of our planned work done despite the strike, but there will be a knock-on effect for some passengers.